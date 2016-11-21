Trump national security adviser slammed transgender military service

Members of the LGBT community and their allies in the progressive movement are almost dumbstruck — yet again — at the addition of yet another figure with anti-LGBT animus to President-elect Donald Trump’s circle of close advisers and cabinet members.

On the heels of the appointment of Steve Bannon, the forming managing editor of the alt-right publication Bretibart News, to be Trump’s top political advisor, and the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) to be the nation’s next Attorney General, those on the LGBT left are balking at the selection of retired Gen. Michael Flynn as Trump’s national security adviser.

In particular, Flynn, a former Democrat who says he left the party over its leftward tilt, has been primarily obsessed with the prospect of allowing transgender service members to serve in the military. In July, while speaking at the Republican National Convention, Flynn took aim at the Pentagon’s decision earlier that month to lift the ban on out transgender military members.

“Way too often, our troops are instead distracted by trivial matters about what word to use, what terminology is politically correct, and what bathroom door to open up,” Flynn said. “My God! War is not about bathrooms, war is not political correctness, or words that are meaningless. War is about winning.”

Flynn also tweeted out an article disparaging transgender military service written by Elaine Donnelly, the head of the Center for Military Readiness, who is known for her continued opposition to allowing LGBT military members to serve. In the article, Donnelly decries what she sees as social engineering, bemoaning the “intimidation” of military chaplains with anti-LGBT views and Pentagon “Pride” events. She also claims that the inclusion of transgender troops will have dire consequences on military readiness and unit cohesion.

“Because the administration has decided to treat transgenders as a special, protected class, military doctors and nurses will have to provide or condone medical treatments that many consider unethical,” wrote Donnelly. “Young women who are concerned about personal privacy and ‘gender pretenders’ in private facilities will have no recourse.”

While he did not elaborate on his position, Flynn simply said in his tweet that Donnelly “nails it” in her anti-LGBT screed.

HRC: Trump’s cabinet picks, “terrifying,” “horrifying”

Trump Cabinet and Adviser Threat Gauge

Name: Michael Flynn

Position: National Security Adviser

LGBT record: Opposed LGBT military members serving openly; has decried “political correctness” and transgender bathroom use.

Threat Level: 🔥 🔥 🔥 (3 out of 5 — Setting the House Ablaze)