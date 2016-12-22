New Year’s Eve 2016: 6 Great Dining Suggestions in DC

Most restaurants will be open New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day this year, due to the holiday falling over a weekend.

Most, but not all. Alexandria’s Bastille restaurant will honor the Gallic tradition of offering a feast on New Year’s Eve while reserving the following day for private reflection, resolution and recovery. Christophe and Michelle Poteaux will prepare a four-course, prix-fixe dinner for $79 per person of hearty French classics — from an oyster and caviar appetizer to an entree of steak au poivre. Desserts include “Nutella” molten cake with bourbon ice cream and “Grand Marnier” panna cotta with blood orange sorbet. Call 703-519-3776 or visit bastillerestaurant.com.

L’Enfant Cafe is offering a four-course dinner prepared by Chef Travis Hearne, this one at $65 per person. The New Year’s Eve version of the Adams Morgan venue’s long-running adults-only La Boum brunch is at Capitale on 13th and K Streets NW, with three set for New Year’s weekend. It’s “not for the conservative or the weary.” Call 202-792-4334 or visit lenfantcafe.com.

For Beacon Bar & Grill, the holiday is a two-day presentation. At $65 per person, the restaurant’s four-course Saturday dinner offers unlimited champagne and menu items ranging from bourbon-flavored Lobster Bisque to a Chef’s Surf & Turf Trio of steak, lobster and pork belly, to Butternut Squash Pappardelle with chanterelle mushrooms and shaved Brussels sprouts, capped by a Chocolate Mousse Duo or a Trio of Sorbets. The following day brings a special edition of Beacon’s Champagne Buffet Brunch with free-flowing bubbly for $38.95 per person. (Two can enjoy the dinner and a one-night stay in the hotel with parking for $295.99; the $359.95 package adds brunch for two.) Call 202-872-1126 or visit bbgwdc.com.

For gourmands marking a particularly special occasion, the rustic-chic Blue Duck Tavern can’t be beat. The contemporary American restaurant in the Park Hyatt Washington recently earned a coveted star in the Michelin Guide Washington DC. Chef Brad Deboy will create a four-course menu centered around seasonal ingredients sourced from regional markets, farms and waterways and slow-roasted in the open kitchen’s wood-burning oven. The $135 per person price includes a champagne toast. Call 202-419-6755 or visit blueducktavern.com.

Sometimes you want the classics twist-free. And few places offer creature comforts as reliably as Annie’s. The 17th Street institution’s menu features staples such as Steak Frites and Eggs with home fries, Corned Beef Hash Benedict, and the signature oven-roasted Athenian Chicken platter. The menu is available around the clock, all weekend long. Because Annie’s, now as ever, is a 24-hour diner on weekends. Call 202-232-0395.