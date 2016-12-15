Crash Boom Bang come to 9:30 Club next week

A pop band representing diverse, modern-day Northern Virginia, Crash Boom Bang was started a decade ago by the Rivero brothers, bass guitarist Raul and drummer Mauricio, and also features guitarist Chaucer Hwang and lead vocalist Omar Ruiz.

“If Bruno Mars fronted Cobra Starship,” is how the band has described its sound. Crash Boom Bang performs at the 9:30 Club with Chicago’s TLB, aka That Lying Bitch, a four-piece band including the lead singer (Tom Higgenson) and guitarist of Plain White Ts, as well as the five-piece group His Dream of Lions.

Proceeds from the evening benefit Hope for Henry, which offers gifts of consumer electronics to area children suffering from life-threatening diseases.

Thursday, Dec. 22. Doors at 7 p.m. 9:30 Club, 815 V St. NW. Tickets are $15. Call 202-265-0930 or visit 930.com.