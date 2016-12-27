Duran Duran ring in the New Year’s at MGM National Harbor

Duran Duran, the legendary British pop band minted in the ’80s MTV era, offers two New Year concerts at the MGM National Harbor‘s intimate 3,000-seat theater that’s been the talk of the town over the past few weeks.

It’s an incredible opportunity to see the band in a more intimate setting than the last time they were here, at the Verizon Center in April. (Read our exclusive interviews with Simon Le Bon and Nick Rhodes.)

Tickets are still available for Saturday night show at 10 p.m. and for the Sunday, New Year’s Day show at 9 p.m.

At the Theater at MGM National Harbor, 7100 Harborview Ave., Oxon Hill, Md. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 844-346-4664 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.