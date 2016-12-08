Handel’s Messiah at Strathmore

Two of the area’s great orchestras take on Handel’s monumental Messiah the weekend before Christmas.

Laurence Cummings conducts the National Symphony Orchestra version featuring the University of Maryland Concert Choir and four soloists.

Thursday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 16, and Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Tickets are $15 to $89. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.

Meanwhile, Stan Engebretson conducts the National Philharmonic and its Chorale plus soloists soprano Danielle Talamantes, mezzo-soprano Magdalena Wor, tenor Matthew Smith and baritone Christopheren Nomura.

Saturday, Dec. 17, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $28 to $94. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.