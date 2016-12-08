[Photos] MGM National Harbor casino opens its massive doors

Following two years of construction and a $1.4 billion investment, the MGM National Harbor brings a taste of Las Vegas to the nation’s capital. The massive complex features a hotel with 234 guest rooms and 74 suites, more than a dozen dining options, from fast-casual to upscale, a 3,000-seat theater, a spa, retail outlets, and a casino with table games and slot machines.

The hotel’s grand atrium boasts a glass ceiling that floods the room with natural light, while soothing earth tones and natural woods convey a relaxed, casual feel. A world class art collection showcases amazing works by local and international sculptors, photographers and mixed-media artists, including a piece by Bob Dylan and a massive earthen sculpture that hangs above the reception desk by Maryland-based lesbian artist Margaret Boozer.

With Bruno Mars, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Ricky Martin and Cher already part of the schedule of performers, MGM National Harbor’s theater has garnered tremendous buzz prior to the opening. Meanwhile, the casino at MGM National Harbor is among the company’s largest, occupying 125,000 square feet of space with 124 table games and a whopping 3,300 slot machines. And it’s important to note that MGM Resorts International received a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index.

Metro Weekly’s Todd Franson visited the property recently for a preview. Below are an assortment of his images.

MGM National Harbor is located at 7100 Oxon Hill Road in Oxon Hill, Md. The hotel and casino are open 24/7. Hours vary for the restaurants, retail, spa and theater. Call 844-346-4664 or visit mgmnationalharbor.com.