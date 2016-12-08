Ramsey Lewis & John Pizzarelli at Strathmore

Metro Weekly
Blues Alley co-presents a concert at Strathmore called "A Nat King Cole Holiday"

On the eve of a weekend run of a holiday show featuring the jazz legend’s brother Freddy and his band, Blues Alley co-presents a concert at Strathmore called “A Nat King Cole Holiday.”

Three-time Grammy-winning jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis performs this tribute with jazz singer/guitarist John Pizzarelli — whose father Bucky Pizzarelli recorded with Cole — featuring standards including “Route 66,” “Mona Lisa” and “Unforgettable,” among many others.

Thursday, Dec. 15, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $40 to $95. Call 202-342-6221 or visit strathmore.org.

