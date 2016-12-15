Metro Weekly
The Washington Chorus brings “A Candlelight Christmas” to the Kennedy Center

The 200-voice chorus sings familiar carols and holiday songs

By on December 15, 2016

The Washington Chorus -- Photo: Chase Maggiano

Julian Wachner directs the annual “A Candlelight Christmas,” featuring the 200-voice chorus singing familiar carols and holiday songs, plus audience sing-alongs and a candlelight processional.

The Northwest High School Chamber Singers of Germantown and the H-B Woodlawn Chamber Singers of Arlington will join the chorus.

Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m., Monday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m., and Tuesday, Dec. 20, through Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7 p.m. Kennedy Center Concert Hall. Also Monday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $18 to $72. Call 202-342-6221 or visit thewashingtonchorus.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
