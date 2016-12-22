Metro Weekly
Titanic: The Musical at Signature Theatre

An impressive staging makes the audience feel as if they are aboard the "ship of dreams"

By on December 22, 2016

Titanic: The Musical at Signature Theatre -- Photo: Paul Tate DePoo, III

Eric Schaeffer has opted to make Peter Stone and Maury Yeston’s Tony-winning musical from two decades ago the latest epic classic to get Signature’s signature intimate spin.

The result is a 360-degree, three-story staging intended to make the audience feel as if they are aboard the “ship of dreams” on its fateful maiden voyage. Schaeffer leads a cast, crew and orchestra of more than 50 artists.

To Jan. 29. The Max Theatre, 4200 Campbell Ave., Arlington. Call 703-820-9771 or visit signature-theatre.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
