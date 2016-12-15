The Washington Revels perform the annual Christmas Revels this weekend

Featuring a cast of over 100, the Revels perform the annual Christmas Revels, this year “A Nordic Celebration of the Winter Solstice in Music, Dance & Drama,” everything from Finland’s epic drama Kalevala to Iceland’s Vivivaki to Sweden’s Sankta Lucia to Norway’s Halling dance.

Remaining performances are Friday, Dec. 16, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m. GW Lisner, The George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW. Tickets are $12 to $60. Call 202-994-6851 or visit lisner.org.