Bettye Lavette comes to The Hamilton

She tours in support of last year's Grammy-nominated album Worthy

By on January 20, 2017

Bettye LaVette

The great, hard-living soul singer Bettye Lavette has been incredibly forthcoming about her many dalliances with women, including in her recent memoir A Woman Like Me.

The New York Times touted her as second only to Aretha Franklin among her generation’s greatest — and Lavette is finally getting the credit she deserved when she started in the business decades ago. She continues to tour in support of last year’s Grammy-nominated album Worthy.

Wednesday, Jan. 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $45. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
