Crystal Bowersox brings her tour to The Barns at Wolf Trap

A few years ago, the runner-up on the ninth season of American Idol was all set to make her Broadway debut, playing the role of the pioneering female country star in Always, Patsy Cline.

But the show has failed to secure a proper theater on the Great White Way, so the bisexual singer-songwriter continues to tour as a solo artist — that is, when she’s not speaking to children about her experience of living with diabetes for Lilly Diabetes.

Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. The Barns at Wolf Trap, 1635 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $26 to $28. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.