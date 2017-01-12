Perversion Therapy at Flashpoint is a celebration of queer bliss and domestic deviance

Through paintings, performance objects and multimedia installations, Perversion Therapy is intended as a celebration of queer bliss and domestic deviance in direct response to the anti-LGBT history and attitudes espoused by the president-elect and members of his cabinet.

The exhibit features works by interdisciplinary artists Eames Armstrong and John Moletress, and includes an outrageous live work, performed at the opening and again on Wednesday, Jan. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m., in which the artists subvert the anti-LGBT practice of conversion therapy by affirming all things queer and transgressive.

Summer Camp, Kunj, Salvadora Dali, and Johnny Fantastic take part in the opening reception Friday, Jan. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Exhibition on view through Feb. 4. Mead Theatre Lab at Flashpoint, 916 G St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $30. Call 202-733-6321 or visit culturaldc.org.

