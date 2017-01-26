Rinde Eckert comes to the Kennedy Center

As part of her Voices recital series, Renee Fleming presents the Kennedy Center debut of a Grammy-winning, boundary pushing singer.

Inspired by the “jongleur” minstrel tradition, “RIN: Tales from the Life of a Troubadour” finds Eckert accompanying himself in song and story using a whole slew of instruments, including piano, guitar, accordion, ukulele, banjo, even flute, chime, and all manner of percussion.

Friday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. Kennedy Center Family Theater. Tickets are $29. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.