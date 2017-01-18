Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Television / Will & Grace is back! NBC confirms 10 episode season

Will & Grace is back! NBC confirms 10 episode season

Groundbreaking gay sitcom will return for limited season

By on January 18, 2017

Photo: George Lange/NBC

It’s happening, people! After a decade off the air, Will & Grace is back.

NBC have announced that the classic sitcom will return for ten episodes during the 2017-2018 broadcast season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back,” NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

The show’s main cast — Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes — will all return, as will original series creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.

Interest for a limited revival of the show peaked after the stars appeared in a viral election-themed video, where Will (McCormack), Grace (Messing) and Karen (Mullally) tried to convince Jack (Hayes) to vote.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, users on social media are celebrating the news — it’s currently trending on Twitter and Facebook — particularly given the current mood of the country.

Watch NBC’s announcement video below (and if you haven’t seen the election scene, scroll a little further).

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
Related Items