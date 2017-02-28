Alleged gay basher tells couple, “You live in Trump country now”

A gay couple from Key West was attacked and verbally assaulted by a drunken scooter rider last Thursday, reports the Florida Keys Keynoter.

Kevin Seymour, 38, and Kevin Paul Taylor, 49, said a drunken tourist followed them home as they were riding south on Duval Street. The man called them anti-gay slurs and made a string of other anti-gay remarks, according to a police report the men filed following the incident.

As the man followed the couple, Seymour told him he was going to call 911. In response, the aggressor said, “If you do that, I’ll cut you up.”

At one point, the scooter rider struct the rear tire of Seymour’s bike and knocked him to the ground. Taylor later wrote on Facebook that Seymour was “okay” after he was knocked off his bike.

“I bet you faggots voted for that bitch Hillary,” the suspect reportedly told the couple. “Well, you live in Trump country now.”

Police were called to the scene of the crime responding to reports of an aggravated battery. A witness who saw the altercation confirmed Seymour and Taylor’s story.

The suspect is described as a white man in his mid- to late-30s with “a southern accent” wearing gray shorts and a blue polo shirt. He was driving a black Eclipse moped rented from A and M Rentals with the license plate MCUT33. The bike was later found parked outside the Southernmost Hotel.

Police told the Keynoter that there may be security video available from nearby businesses that could be used to identify the scooter rider. Those with information about the case can call the Key West Police Department at 305-809-1111.