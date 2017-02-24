Caitlyn Jenner slams Trump for removing trans protections: “This is a disaster”

“I have a message for President Trump, from one Republican to another: This is a disaster. You can still fix it.”

—Caitlyn Jenner, in a video posted to her Instagram account, slamming President Donald Trump for rescinding Obama-era guidance that protected transgender students from discrimination in using facilities that match their gender identity.

In a message attached to the post, Jenner told her followers to learn about the National Center for Trans Equality and implored them to “[let] Washington hear how you feel loud and clear.”

“I also have a message for the bullies,” Jenner wrote. “You suck. You’re losers and you’re going to keep on losing. Because you’re weak, you pick on kids or you pick on women or anyone you think is vulnerable.

“Apparently even becoming the Attorney General isn’t enough to cure some of you of your insecurity,” Jenner wrote, in a pointed nod to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who has a history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and actions. “As proof that you can’t stop our progress, the Supreme Court will soon hear an important Title Nine case thanks to the courage of a brave young man named Gavin Grimm. See you in court!”

Jenner ended her video with a direct appeal to Donald Trump: “You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me.”