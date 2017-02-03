Caroline, Or Change at Round House Theatre

The largest musical in Round House’s history is part of a season celebrating playwright Tony Kushner. The Tony-nominated musical concerns an African-American maid who works for a Jewish family in Louisiana during the height of the Civil Rights Movement.

The 17-person cast includes Nova Y. Payton, Will Gartshore, Felicia Curry, Naomi Jacobson, Dorea Schmidt, and Kara-Tameika Watkins. Matthew Gardner directs.

To Feb. 26. Round House Theatre, 4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda. Call 240-644-1100 or visit roundhousetheatre.org.