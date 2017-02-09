Metro Weekly
Lovers at Del Ray Artisans Gallery

Members of Del Ray Artisans showcase their interpretations of the Valentine's Day theme "affectionate pairings"

By on February 9, 2017

Lovers at Del Ray: Chaos Kitty is Looking Out for You by Kathy Turner

Members of Del Ray Artisans showcase their interpretations, in their preferred visual arts medium, of the Valentine’s Day theme “affectionate pairings,” defined broadly to allow for some less-than-affectionate depictions of broken hearts and lovers longing.

The exhibit is on display to Feb. 26, with a free Sweet Treat and Poetry event of patrons reading from poems while enjoying desserts, on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Del Ray Artisans Gallery, 2704 Mount Vernon Ave. Alexandria. Call 703-731-8802 or visit thedelrayartisans.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
