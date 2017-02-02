Pressenda Chamber Players perform at Congregational Church

The Washington Conservatory’s Ensemble-in-Residence perform celebrated chamber works by Johannes Brahms (the Piano Quintet in F Minor) and Joseph Haydn (String Quartet in C Major).

Pressenda features Aaron Berofsky and Kathy Judd on violin, Amadi Azikiwe on viola, Tobias Werner on cello and Victor Asuncion on piano.

Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. Congregational Church, 1 Westmoreland Circle. Bethesda. Tickets are free, donations welcome. Call 301-320-2770 or visit washingtonconservatory.org.