The Naked Magicians return for two very naked, magical shows

Australian illusionists Christopher Wayne and Mike Tyler perform a show that is exactly what it sounds like: an evening of tricks performed in the buff.

Following sold-out shows and rave reviews in this country and around the globe, the world’s cheekiest magic show returns to the Lincoln Theatre.

Billed as an “R-rated spectacle,” the nudity is not just a semantic sleight of hand: While not full-frontal for the full show, the conjuring duo manage to strip out of their clothes on stage and occasionally position themselves so that they can’t hide, baring all for the audience.

All, that is, but the tricks of the trade — and the magic easily rivals the naked thrills.

Two shows on Friday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 and 10 p.m. Lincoln Theatre, 1215 U St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $75. Call 202-328-6000 or visit thelincolndc.com.