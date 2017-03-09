Cast of “Transparent” releases PSA in support of Gavin Grimm

Gavin Grimm is getting help from Hollywood in his fight to use the boys’ restroom at Gloucester High School.

The cast of the Amazon Original series Transparent, in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union, has released a public service announcement urging support for Grimm as his lawsuit against the Gloucester County School Board works its way through the courts.

“The court’s decision in Gavin’s case will impact how the law treats trans people all over the country,” actress Alexandra Billings says in the PSA, “when opponents of transgender equality are arguing that we shouldn’t be treated fairly.”

Grimm was dealt a setback earlier this week after the U.S. Supreme Court vacated and remanded a ruling in his favor back to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Now, it remains up to the Fourth Circuit to determine whether or not to embrace a broader reading of Title IX — namely, that its prohibitions against sex discrimination apply to transgender students discriminated against because of their gender identity.

The PSA features cast members from Transparent, including Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffmann, Trace Lysette and Alexandra Billings, as well as creator Jill Soloway. Each one tells a part of Grimm’s story about his fight against the policy that barred him from the boys’ restroom, and explains the significance of the case.

“When trans people like me are turned away from using restrooms that match our true gender, we can’t go to work, go shopping, or go to school,” actress Alexandra Grey says in the PSA. “We can’t be a part of society.”

The concept behind the PSA came as a result of conversations between Zackary Drucker, the producer of Transparent, and Chase Strangio, of the ACLU, who were looking for ways to steer the public’s attention towards Grimm’s case. The ad also sends as a message to the broader transgender community, particularly trans youth, that there are others who support their right to exist in society and be treated according to their gender identity.

“The cast and crew of Transparent are deeply connected to the trans civil rights movement,” Drucker said in a statement. “While in the thick of Season 4 production, our entire team made it a priority to rally around Gavin and express solidarity with trans youth everywhere; it was incredibly inspiring.”

“Through this labor of love, the Transparent team continues illustrating the breadth of incredible support that exists virtually everywhere for Gavin and the transgender community,” James Esseks, the director of the ACLU’s LGBT Project, added. “We are continuing this fight through the court system and in the streets, fueled by the support and work of people in every corner of this nation to ensure the rights and dignity of trans people are respected.”

See the ad below: