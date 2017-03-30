Gay porn star will donate $250 from each scene to Gay-Straight Alliance network

Metro Weekly
Markie More holds off on retirement to help fund support networks for LGBTQ youth

By on March 30, 2017

Markie More – Photo: Facebook.

A gay adult film star has promised to donate a portion of his salary to help provide support services for LGBTQ youth.

Markie More, of Next Door Studios, has promised that $250 from every scene he shoots will be donated to the Gay-Straight Alliance network, which supports gay-straight alliances at schools throughout California, reports The Huffington Post.

More announced his retirement earlier this month, but is now jumping back in front of the cameras for a good cause.

“I’ve always felt a calling within myself to help people — especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” More told a crowd at The Phoenix Forum, an adult online entertainment trade show. “And over the years, it’s only gotten stronger, this feeling.

“I took some time to reflect and I realized that this is the very industry that changed my life for the better. Being more confident, comfortable with who I am, comfortable with my sexuality,” More continued. “It’s helped me grow in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. I realized I can still fulfill this calling and while continuing in the industry.”

More promised to donate $150 from every scene he shoots to the GSA network. Next Door Studios would be donating an additional $100, according to the online porn blog The Sword.

By giving to the GSA network, More hopes to provide seed money to start more gay-straight alliances at schools that can serve as resources or support groups for LGTBQ youth. Such groups often take on the role of providing a “safe space” in an environment where LGBTQ people may be bullied or harassed.

More said GSAs give youth “a safe place to learn, a comfortable place to socialize and avoid that hate — and just to grow.”

“I believe we just need to love each other,” he said. “Just be kind.”

John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
