Gay porn star will donate $250 from each scene to Gay-Straight Alliance network

A gay adult film star has promised to donate a portion of his salary to help provide support services for LGBTQ youth.

Markie More, of Next Door Studios, has promised that $250 from every scene he shoots will be donated to the Gay-Straight Alliance network, which supports gay-straight alliances at schools throughout California, reports The Huffington Post.

More announced his retirement earlier this month, but is now jumping back in front of the cameras for a good cause.

“I’ve always felt a calling within myself to help people — especially those who can’t necessarily help themselves,” More told a crowd at The Phoenix Forum, an adult online entertainment trade show. “And over the years, it’s only gotten stronger, this feeling.

“I took some time to reflect and I realized that this is the very industry that changed my life for the better. Being more confident, comfortable with who I am, comfortable with my sexuality,” More continued. “It’s helped me grow in ways I wouldn’t have imagined. I realized I can still fulfill this calling and while continuing in the industry.”

More promised to donate $150 from every scene he shoots to the GSA network. Next Door Studios would be donating an additional $100, according to the online porn blog The Sword.

By giving to the GSA network, More hopes to provide seed money to start more gay-straight alliances at schools that can serve as resources or support groups for LGTBQ youth. Such groups often take on the role of providing a “safe space” in an environment where LGBTQ people may be bullied or harassed.