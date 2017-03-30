Haters Roast: The Shady Tour comes to the Warner

Now that a ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race has begun, several of the more popular queens from previous seasons of the show are hitting the road, including three previous winners: Season 5’s Jinkx Monsoon, All-Stars 2’s Alaska (or Miss Thunderfuck, if you’re nasty), and Season 8’s Bob The Drag Queen. They’ll all be featured in the insult comedy confection Haters Roast: The Shady Tour.

Kim Chi, Phi Phi O’Hara, Acid Betty, and Darienne Lake complete the lineup and the irrepressible Ginger Minj hosts. According to the show’s producers, “the eight queens will walk on stage as sisters, but when the show begins, the claws come out for the most outrageous night of drag comedy in years.”

Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. Warner Theatre, 513 13th St. NW. Tickets are $20 to $50. Call 202-783-4000 or visit warnertheatredc.com.