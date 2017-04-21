Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp team up at Strathmore

This is one for the Rent-heads.

Two decades after the late Jonathan Larson’s groundbreaking Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical first brought them together, Adam Pascal, the original Roger Davis, and Anthony Rapp, the first Mark Cohen, team for a special concert.

In addition to exciting new arrangements of Larson’s timeless tunes and their signature numbers, Pascal and Rapp will perform songs from their solo albums as well as share highlights from their post-Rent careers.

Friday, April 28, at 8 p.m. Music Center at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $30 to $75. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.