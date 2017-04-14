Forum: How do you feel about the treatment of gay men in Chechnya?

- Features
We are currently taking submissions for next week’s forum section, which deals with the horrific abduction, torture and murder of gay men in Chechnya.
To offer your opinion for consideration, please use the form below. Submissions close on Monday, April 17 at 2 p.m. For other ways to participate in Metro Weekly’s Forum, scroll down.
Forum is a place for your voice to be heard, a place for curated conversations and ideas, a place to discuss — seriously and, sometimes, humorously — LGBTQ issues, both local and national, important to our times.
Forum works in several ways. In addition to submitting using the online form above, you may:
