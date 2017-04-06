Union Market Drive-in season opens with The Royal Tenenbaums

Union Market launches its monthly warm weather Drive-In Series with Wes Anderson’s tale, co-written with Owen Wilson, about a strange and estranged family’s unexpected reunion.

Starring Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Luke Wilson as the Tenenbaums, the 2001 comedy is projected onto the market’s wall as part of the quintessential American series, but you don’t have to have a car to participate. You can simply grab a viewing spot in the free picnic area.

Food and beer are available, delivered to you or your car window by the DC Rollergirls. Other films to screen this summer include Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Coming to America, Chef, and Days of Thunder. Friday, April 7.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at sunset around 8 p.m. In the parking lot at Union Market, 1305 5th St. NE. Free for walk-ups or $10 per car. Call 800-680-9095 or visit unionmarketdc.com.