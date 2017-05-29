Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Gallery / Gallery: Markus Lupertz

Gallery: Markus Lupertz

Evelyn Hankins curates the Hirshhorn show "Threads of History"

By on May 29, 2017

Markus Lüpertz at Phillips Collection: Stil Eins Zehn VII — große Form mit Linie 2 (Style One Ten VII — Large Shape with Line 2)

One of Germany’s most prominent and provocative living artists is celebrated this spring and summer at two D.C. museums with two distinct but complementary displays of the neo-expressionist’s works.

Taken together, the exhibitions at the Hirshhorn Museum and the Phillips Collection mark the first in-depth U.S. survey of Lupertz’s practice, and the two museums have teamed up for a joint catalog.

Evelyn Hankins curates the Hirshhorn show, Threads of History, offering an in-depth exploration of his early years and over 30 groundbreaking paintings from the ’60s and ’70s, including the 40-foot-long Westwall (Siegfried Line), on view for the first time in the U.S. Runs to Sept. 10. Hirshhorn Museum, Independence Avenue and Seventh Street SW. Free. Call 202-633-1000 or visit hirshhorn.si.edu.

Nearly 50 works are in the comprehensive survey at the Phillips curated by Dorothy Kosinski in close collaboration with Lupertz and Michael Werner and including works spanning his career, including important examples from his “dithyrambic” pictures and provocative paintings of German motifs.

Opens Saturday, May 27. Runs to Sept. 20. The Phillips Collection, 1600 21st St. NW. Tickets $12. Call 202-387-2151 x247 or visit phillipscollection.org.

Markus Lüpertz at Phillips Collection: Der große Löffel (The Large Spoon)

Markus Lüpertz: Threads of History at the Hirshhorn: Westwall

Markus Lüpertz: Threads of History at the Hirshhorn: Babylon DithyrambicII

Markus Lüpertz: Threads of History at the Hirshhorn: Donald Duck Wedding

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items