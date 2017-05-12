PDT’s Jeff Bell mixes cocktails at Columbia Room

New York’s PDT (Please Don’t Tell) bar earned a James Beard Award for “Outstanding Bar Program” in 2012, and the following year its head mixologist was deemed Bartender of the Year by the United States Bartenders’ Guild.

Now Washington gets a chance to see what all the buzz is about as Bell takes over D.C.’s best cocktail bar, the Beard Award-nominated Columbia Room. For two nights, Bell will create a special cocktail menu paired with food from the venue’s chef Johnny Spero, temporarily replacing the usual three- or five-course prix-fixe menu developed by Spero and Head Bartender JP Fetherston in the swanky Shaw venue’s signature Tasting Room.

Tuesday, May 16, and Wednesday, May 17, by timed reservations between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. Columbia Room, 124 Blagden Alley NW. Tickets are $85 per person in the Tasting Room. Call 202-316-9396 or visit columbiaroomdc.com.