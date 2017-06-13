Activists call on MPD and Prince George’s police to investigate murders of black gay men

On Monday, which marked the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub terror attack, a local advocacy group sent letters to MPD Chief Peter Newsham and Prince George’s County Police Chief Henry Stawinski III demanding further action regarding the unsolved murders of two black gay men.

One of the victims, 26-year-old Matthew Mickens-Murrey, was found stabbed to death in his Hyattsville apartment, in the 5400 block of Newton Street, on Tuesday, May 31. He was last seen just two days earlier, at Nellie’s Sports Bar, during Black Pride weekend.

Following Mickens-Murrey’s death, the entertainment-based HIV and education advocacy organization Impulse Group DC announced it would do a canvass of bars that the victim had frequented when he was last seen alive, including Nellie’s, the Fireplace, and the Bachelor’s Mill.

Demencio Lewis was shot to death 27 times in the 2500 block of Sayles Place NE, on March 13, 2014. Police reports say that four men in hooded sweatshirts were seen leaving the area in a black Hyundai Sonata. A spokeswoman for MPD told Metro Weekly police have since made one arrest in the case.

Devin Barrington-Ward, president of Impulse Group DC, says the group decided to urge MPD and Prince George’s Police to take greater action after realizing that no one outside of the victims’ families was trying to push for the murders to be solved more quickly. He has not been notified of any arrest in either case.

“While I do not believe the murders of Matt and Demencio are related, it is tragedy that two black gay men can be killed in our area and outside of their family and friends, no entity is demanding accountability and justice from the departments responsible for investigating these crimes,” Barrington-Ward said in a statement.

“Far too often, when Black gay men and Black transwomen are killed their murderers are never found. This sends a disturbing message that their lives have little to no value to their communities because if they did their murderers would be found,” he added. “Today, Impulse Group DC is seeking to shift that narrative and push the authorities to do more and secure justice in these cases.”