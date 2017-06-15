Bright Light Bright Light returns to DC for a solo show

Metro Weekly
Rod Thomas of Bright Light Bright Light

Unlike his trip to D.C. last week, when he returned to DJ the Otter Crossing party, Rod Thomas will play from his own repertoire when he headlines an intimate show at Songbyrd under his Gremlins-inspired moniker.

A young LGBTQ indie artist deserving of far more attention than he’s gotten so far, this New York-based Welsh synth-popper performs songs from Choreography, an impressive set that features three ’80s-channeling pop/rock duets with his childhood idol Elton John, as well songs featuring Jake Shears and Ana Matronic, and Alan Cumming.

Thomas will also preview a few new tracks, including the powerfully affirming, anthemic first single “New York Pretty,” from his EP Tales of the City, inspired by Armistead Maupin’s hit book and TV series, and due for release July 7.

Thursday, June 22. Doors at 7 p.m. Songbyrd Music House, 2477 18th St. NW. Tickets are $13 to $15. Call 202-450-2917 or visit songbyrddc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
