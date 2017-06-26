Caroline Bowman & Austin Colby perform “A Premarital Cabaret”

These two theater stars — Bowman known from Broadway’s Wicked and Evita national tour, Colby from Signature Theatre’s West Side Story and The Sound of Music national tour — are currently in the midst of planning their wedding.

Before they get hitched, they’ll perform love songs in “A Premarital Cabaret” accompanied by music director Walter “Bobby” McCoy (GALA’s In The Heights).

The evening doubles as a fundraiser for the fledgling Millennial-focused Monumental Theatre Co. and its July production of Bonnie and Clyde. A silent auction, raffle and refreshments are also on the bill.

Monday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. Pendleton Hall at the Ainslie Arts Center in Episcopal High School, 3900 W. Braddock Rd. Alexandria. Tickets are $30. Visit monumentaltheatre.org.