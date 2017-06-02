!!! (chk-chk-chk) comes to U Street Music Hall

A discofied dance-punk group that emerged in the same hipstery orbit as LCD Soundsystem, the California-derived five-piece band, whose name is pronounced “chk-chk-chk,” just released its seventh set.

Shake The Shudder is chock-full of indie rock tunes that revolve around funky bass guitar grooves, including current single “Dancing Is The Best Revenge,” which recalls the Scissor Sisters with its chorus featuring group vocals, in and out of falsetto. Baltimore’s house-driven indie dance-punk act Nerftoss, the alter-ego of John Jones, opens.

Thursday, June 8, at 7 p.m. U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $20. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.