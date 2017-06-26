A Clockwork Orange screens at Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse

Malcolm McDowell is over-the-top magnificent as a Beethoven-loving ringleader of a band of thugs in one of Stanley Kubrick’s most shocking and powerful films.

Based on Anthony Burgess’s novel, A Clockwork Orange, which featured extreme violence and a horrific rape sequence, caused such an uproar on its release in 1971 that Kubrick demanded it be pulled from theaters. It remains one of the most powerful films about the evils of society ever made.

Wednesday, June 28, at 7:45 p.m. Arlington Cinema N’ Drafthouse, 2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington. Tickets are $10. Call 703-486-2345 or visit arlingtondrafthouse.com.