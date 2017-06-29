Eric Felten Jazz Orchestra comes to Blues Alley

Metro Weekly
The focus of its two upcoming shows is "The Big Band Sound of WWII"

June 29, 2017

Blues Alley: Eric Felten

Some of the Washington area’s finest musicians perform in this ensemble, led by its namesake trombonist and singer, whose voice has been compared to Michael Buble and Harry Connick Jr. The focus of its two upcoming shows is “The Big Band Sound of WWII.”

Monday, July 3, at 8 and 10 p.m. Blues Alley, 1073 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Tickets are $27.50, plus $5 fee and $12 minimum purchase. Call 202-337-4141 or visit bluesalley.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
