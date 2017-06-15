National Geographic Explorers Festival launches this weekend

Stars from all different genres, far beyond science to include the performing and culinary arts, are part of the lineup at this weekend-long festival, which launches Thursday, June 15.

The opening public event, “Nat Geo Nights: Into the Okavango,” is sold out, but tickets remain for BYT’s “Excellent Adventure” after-hours party on Friday, June 16, at 8 p.m., as well as “Red Planet vs. Blue Planet: Where Do We Explore Next?” on Saturday, June 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hosted by 2011 Explorer of the Year Kenny Broad, the series includes discussions with oceanographers Sylvia Earle and Bob Ballard, Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield and Science Friday host Ira Flatow.

Tickets also remain for that evening’s “Celebration of Exploration” starting at 5:30 p.m. at the George Washington University Courtyard and Lisner Auditorium. Neil DeGrasse Tyson, Brian Skerry and clean-energy visionaries Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg will be honored at the event, hosted by comedian Mo Rocca.

A pre-event reception features food from top D.C. chefs Mike Isabella (Graffiato), Victor Albisu (Del Campo), Amy Brandwein (Centrolina) and Todd Gray (Equinox). National Geographic Society, 1145 17th St. NW. Tickets are $35 for the after-hours party, $100 for Saturday’s discussion and $250 for the Saturday celebration, or $325 for both Saturday events. Call 202-857-7588 or visit natgeo.org/explorersfestival.