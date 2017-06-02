Pride In The Library: Pop-up Display

The centerpiece of a month-long LGBTQ Pride series at the Library of Congress is a pop-up display featuring items from the Library’s extensive LGBTQ+ collections and presented by the LC-GLOBE affinity group and Capital Pride.

Walt Whitman poetry collections, Leonard Bernstein’s music manuscripts, letters and assorted materials from the father of the local LGBTQ community, Frank Kameny, and original panels from the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt are among items on display.

Thursday, June 8, through Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. LJ 113 and LJ 119 in the Thomas Jefferson Building, 101 Independence Ave. SE. Free. Call 202-707-5000 or visit loc.gov/lgbt.