Roxxxy Andrews to perform at Pride + Shine At Urbana on June 10

Roxxxy Andrews from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Mike Hot-Pence are two “drag” notables making it an all-day Pride party at Urbana, the Kimpton Hotel Palomar D.C.’s modern Italian restaurant, at the start of the Capital Pride parade route.

The centerpiece of the offerings is Chef Ethan McKee’s Bottomless Brunch, including stations for omelettes, charcuterie, and pizza, with cocktails, craft beers, rainbow Jell-O shots, and Pride-themed Bellinis made by bartender Andrea Tateosian.

DJ Trayze will spin popular pride pop tunes from noon for a party that will spill over into the hotel’s banquet space and benefit the Trevor Project.

Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Urbana, 2121 P St. NW. Tickets are $75, or $95 for VIP with patio access for front-row viewing of the parade. Call 202-956-6650 or visit prideandshine.eventbrite.com.