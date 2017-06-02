Metro Weekly
Home / Arts + Entertainment / Stage / The School For Lies

The School For Lies

An update of the aristocratic, ruthless French satire Le Misanthrope

By on June 2, 2017

School For Lies — Photo: Tony Powell

Michael Kahn helms David Ives’ adaptation of Molière’s Le Misanthrope, in an update of the aristocratic, ruthless French satire.

Gregory Wooddell plays Frank, whose barbed truth-telling wreaks havoc in a world of pompous suitors and extravagant ladies, until rumors ricochet and alternative facts become reality.

In previews. To July 2. Lansburgh Theatre, 450 7th St. NW. Call 202-547-1122 or visit shakespearetheatre.org.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items