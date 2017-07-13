Deep Sugar DC: DJs Ultra Nate & Lisa Moody at U Street Music Hall

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
Though still more widely known as a singer, with a roster of club hits, including “Free,” Ultra Nate has become highly regarded in club circles as a preeminent DJ.
She brings the deep/soul house party she throws with Lisa Moody to D.C., featuring an opening set from Wayne Davis. Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 p.m., at U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HvN6IDQA-g
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!Feed Your EmailNews, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!