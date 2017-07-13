Metro Weekly
Home / Nightlife / Clublife / Deep Sugar DC: DJs Ultra Nate & Lisa Moody at U Street Music Hall

Deep Sugar DC: DJs Ultra Nate & Lisa Moody at U Street Music Hall

Ultra Nate brings the deep/soul house party she throws with Lisa Moody to D.C.

By on July 13, 2017

Deep Sugar with Ultra Naté (left) and Lisa Moody

Though still more widely known as a singer, with a roster of club hits, including “Free,” Ultra Nate has become highly regarded in club circles as a preeminent DJ.

She brings the deep/soul house party she throws with Lisa Moody to D.C., featuring an opening set from Wayne Davis. Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 p.m., at U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HvN6IDQA-g

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
Related Items