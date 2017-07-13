Deep Sugar DC: DJs Ultra Nate & Lisa Moody at U Street Music Hall

Though still more widely known as a singer, with a roster of club hits, including “Free,” Ultra Nate has become highly regarded in club circles as a preeminent DJ.

She brings the deep/soul house party she throws with Lisa Moody to D.C., featuring an opening set from Wayne Davis. Saturday, July 15, at 10:30 p.m., at U Street Music Hall, 1115A U St. NW. Tickets are $10. Call 202-588-1880 or visit ustreetmusichall.com.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HvN6IDQA-g