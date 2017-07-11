Jeff Sessions gives closed door speech to anti-gay group’s conference

On Tuesday night, Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a speech to the anti-LGBTQ group Alliance Defending Freedom at the group’s Summit on Religious Liberty in Orange County, California.

The event was closed to press, according to the Department of Justice. No information on the venue was released.

BuzzFeed’s Dominic Holden tweeted about Sessions’ speech. Holden claims he asked the DOJ why Sessions was speaking at the ADF event, and whether it signaled a new position in court. The DOJ declined comment.

ADF is best known for its advocacy on behalf of socially conservative causes, particularly its push for “religious liberty” laws that exempt people who oppose homosexuality and transgenderism from having to provide goods or services to LGBTQ people. The Supreme Court recently agreed to hear the case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, where ADF is representing Colorado baker Jim Phillips. Phillips is challenging Colorado’s nondiscrimination law, claiming that he should be allowed to refuse service to same-sex couples because of his religious beliefs opposing homosexuality.

According to Right Wing Watch, ADF’s website contained no information about Sessions’ speech or that he was scheduled to speak at the summit. Information about the summit was hidden behind a password wall when Right Wing Watch tried to investigate further.

“It seems likely that the summit could be part of ADF’s programs to train Christian lawyers to do the kind of work ADF does, though it is not listed among the legal training programs,” Right Wing Watch writes. “A bio of Timothy Chandler, an ADF senior counsel and senior vice president of Alliance Advancement says he supervises training initiatives and has ‘designed and implemented new programs such as the Religious Freedom Summit, Young Lawyers Academy, and State Legislative Summit.'”

“You can judge a person by the company they keep and tonight, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is choosing to spend his time speaking in front of one of the country’s leading anti-LGBTQ hate groups,” DNC spokesman Joel Kasnetz said in a statement. “The Alliance Defending Freedom actively helped draft discriminatory legislation, worked to preserve laws criminalizing same-sex relations, and attacked the separation of church and state.”

Kasnetz also questioned Sessions’ commitment to equality, noting that the Southern Poverty Law Center has labeled the Alliance Defending Freedom as a “hate group” for its anti-LGBTQ advocacy.

“ADF has been previously designated a hate group and Sessions’ appearance at this event, as the top law enforcement official in the country, brings in to question whether the attorney general intends to protect all Americans.”