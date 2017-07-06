Revival: Women Sculptors And Photo-Based Artists

The works in this exhibit offer allusive depictions of human and other animal bodies and connect to the unconscious.

Video projections, large-scale photographs, and hanging sculptures create immersive, mesmeric environments, while smaller, meticulously wrought works made from hair, yarn, velvet, wax, marble, brambles or taxidermied birds draw viewers close and spark memory and emotion.

Louise Bourgeois, Petah Coyne, Lalla Essaydi, Alison Saar and Joana Vasconcelos are among those featured in the exhibition, inspired by a survey of the museum’s collection in its 30th year but including loans from public and private collections as well as artists’ studios.

Now to Sept. 10. National Museum of Women in the Arts, 1250 New York Ave NW. Admission is $10. Call 202-783-5000 or visit nmwa.org.