Summer Spirit Festival is a “one-stop shop for a soulful good time”

Billed as a “one-stop shop for a soulful good time,” this year’s Summer Spirit Festival is once again a two-day affair, with R&B veteran Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds headlining Day One, Saturday, Aug. 5, and Bell Biv Devoe on Day Two, Sunday, Aug. 6.

Fantasia, De La Soul, Common, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ro James, EU featuring Sugar Bear, Moonchild, and Wisdom Speeks are also part of the Saturday lineup, with SWV, the Internet, Jazmine Sullivan, En Vogue, DJ Kool, Trouble Funk, and Tish Hyman on Sunday. Performances begin at 2 p.m. both days.

Merriweather Post Pavilion, 10475 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, Md. Tickets are $97 to $1,170. Call 800-551-SEAT or visit merriweathermusic.com.