Gallery: Albert Schweitzer

The Baltimore-based artist’s works are imbued with the naive, raw simplicity and energy

By on August 24, 2017

David

A native of Wisconsin, this Baltimore-based visionary artist’s paintings are imbued with the naive, raw simplicity and energy that one associates with outsider art. His focus is on creating quirky characters, sometimes autobiographical, using fluid lines, splashy shapes, and bright colors to add cheer to the sometimes dark and ominous state. For more information, visit albertschweitzerart.com.

Bleeding Hearts

Wave

Strawberry Shoes

Pick a Door

Polly

Steamed Chicken

