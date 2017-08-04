Jax Taylor slams Derick Dillard over transphobic tweet attacking Jazz Jennings

Jazz Jennings – Photo: Mark DeLong/TLC
It’s an all-out brawl between reality show stars on Twitter.
Jax Taylor, one of the stars of Vanderpump Rules, is coming to the defense of reality star Jazz Jennings after the 16-year-old was targeted by an in-law of the infamously anti-LGBTQ Duggar family, reports Page Six.
Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, the star of Counting On, and a former star of her parents’ reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, recently took to twitter to criticize and advertisement for Jennings’ show, I Am Jazz.
Dillard apparently took issue with Jennings’ identification as a girl, tweeting: “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”
When the initial tweet sparked outrage, Dillard tweeted: “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” That tweet received an even greater backlash because of his misgendering of Jennings.
Taylor then knocked Dillard on Twitter, implying that he was secretly gay.
“Sweetie, I wouldn’t brag about that speck of dust on your finger,” Taylor tweeted in response to Jill Duggar Dillard’s 2014 engagement announcement. “You married a delusional piece of shit, and he’s probably hiding he’s .”
The Dillards have not responded to Taylor’s tweet.
On Thursday, Jennings issues a statement talking about cyberbullying.
“Every day I experience cyberbullying, but I keep sharing my story,” she tweeted. “Today was no different.”
John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com