Jax Taylor slams Derick Dillard over transphobic tweet attacking Jazz Jennings

It’s an all-out brawl between reality show stars on Twitter.

Jax Taylor, one of the stars of Vanderpump Rules, is coming to the defense of reality star Jazz Jennings after the 16-year-old was targeted by an in-law of the infamously anti-LGBTQ Duggar family, reports Page Six.

Derick Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar, the star of Counting On, and a former star of her parents’ reality show, 19 Kids and Counting, recently took to twitter to criticize and advertisement for Jennings’ show, I Am Jazz.

Dillard apparently took issue with Jennings’ identification as a girl, tweeting: “What an oxymoron… a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality. ‘Transgender’ is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

What an oxymoron… a "reality" show which follows a non-reality. "Transgender" is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God. https://t.co/YxzH5o5Ujx — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

When the initial tweet sparked outrage, Dillard tweeted: “I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here.” That tweet received an even greater backlash because of his misgendering of Jennings.

I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issue with the words and definitions being propagated here. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) August 3, 2017

Taylor then knocked Dillard on Twitter, implying that he was secretly gay.

“Sweetie, I wouldn’t brag about that speck of dust on your finger,” Taylor tweeted in response to Jill Duggar Dillard’s 2014 engagement announcement. “You married a delusional piece of shit, and he’s probably hiding he’s .”

Sweetie I wouldn't brag about that speck of dust on your finger. You married a delusional piece of shit, and he's probably hiding he's 👬 https://t.co/LVREZ1OUST — Jax Taylor (@mrjaxtaylor) August 3, 2017