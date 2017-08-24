Jimi Hendrix Concert Event celebrates 50th anniversary of his DC debut

The American rock band Fishbone and Nona Hendryx, a cousin of Jimi’s and former member of Labelle, are two headlining acts at this tribute to the late pioneering electric guitarist and rocker.

Produced by veteran promoter Danny Kapilian, the concert comes as a 50th anniversary toast to the Jimi Hendrix Experience’s Washington debut at the former Ambassador Theater, as well as what would have been Hendrix’s 75th year on earth.

The lineup also includes Ernie Isley of the Isley Brothers, Vernon Reid of Living Colour, and up-and-coming R&B artists Judith Hill and Liv Warfield.

Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 p.m. The Filene Center at Wolf Trap, 1551 Trap Road, Vienna. Tickets are $30 to $55. Call 877-WOLFTRAP or visit wolftrap.org.