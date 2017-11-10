Broadway, The Next Generation Series

Every year, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP), offers a showcase of new generation Broadway composers at the Kennedy Center. Previous lineups have included recent Tony winners Steven Lutvak (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder) and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

Each program features a different composer or composing team, who either perform themselves or recruit others to highlight songs in their repertoire, cabaret-style. This year’s series features five up-and-coming composers, all offered in free programs at 6 p.m. on the Millennium Stage.

They include Oliver House (Held Momentarily) on Sunday, Nov. 12; Nikko Benson, on Monday, Nov. 13; Julian Hornik (Giovanni’s Room), on Tuesday, Nov. 14; Matt Gould and Griffin Matthews (Witness Uganda aka Invisible Thread), on Wednesday, Nov. 15; Max Vernon (The View UpStairs), on Thursday, Nov. 16; and Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk), on Friday, Nov. 17. Call 202-467-4600 or visit kennedy-center.org.