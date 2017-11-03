Food & Friends to hold Annual Pie Day to promote “Slice of Life” fundrasier

The time has come for the people of D.C. to cast their vote for the best pie: Will apple have a repeat victory, or will pumpkin come out on top this time?

Each year, Food & Friends hosts its Annual Pie Day, an event that offers the public free samples of some of the pies that are on sale as part of the organization’s annual “Slice of Life” campaign. As Metro Weekly has previously reported, Slice of Life raises money for Food & Friends, which provides home-delivered meals and nutritional counseling for people with serious illnesses, including HIV, cancer, and adult diabetes.

As part of the Nov. 9 event, Food & Friends will set up tables on the K Street side of Farragut Square, where it intersects with 17th Street NW. Staff will circulate through the crowd, offering free samples of apple and pumpkin pie, and will ask them to vote on which is their favorite in a mock election called “In Pie We Crust.”

“Apple and pumpkin pie are our two biggest sellers every year, so it is kind of a competition to see which one is the favorite,” says Amanda Nover, special events director for Food & Friends.

Both pies are baked courtesy of the Sterling-based bakery Baguette Republic, which makes all the pies for Slice of Life.

Once a winner is determined, Nover says, that pie will go on a “flash sale” for the rest of the day, meaning that the normal retail price of $28 per pie will be reduced to $23.

“We’re really excited to share information about our work and reach people who may not be aware of what we do,” Nover says.

This year’s Slice of Life will give 10% of its proceeds to Bill’s Kitchen, Food & Friends’ sister organization in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as it recovers from the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria and tries to resume providing meals for people on the island who are living with complications from HIV. Final Slice of Life sales close on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and can be picked up at more than 30 locations throughout the D.C. metro area.

Food & Friends’ Annual Pie Day is on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Farragut Square, near the intersection of K and 17th Streets NW. For more information, or to purchase pies as part of Slice of Life, visit foodandfriends.org/pie.