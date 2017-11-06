Harry Styles gives emotional speech about gay and transgender fans

“If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender — whoever you are, whoever you want to be — I support you.”

–Singer Harry Styles, speaking to fans at a concert in Stockholm, Sweden. Styles gave the speech after telling the audience to all hold hands. “I love every single one of you,” he added.

It’s one of a number of pro-LGBTQ moments on Styles’ current concert tour, which has seen him display a rainbow flag on stage in San Francisco and wave a transgender pride flag alongside a Puerto Rican flag in D.C. in October.

Styles’ LGBTQ followers flooded Twitter after the news of his speech broke.

Harry Styles is too good for this world 🌍 🌈 ”Every single one of you tonight – If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender. Whoever you are, whoever you wanna be. I support you. I love every single one of you“ pic.twitter.com/s2SYnNsIcz — olivelouie ◟̽◞̽ (@janejonsxx) November 5, 2017

📣 I 📣 LOVE 📣 HIM 📣 WITH 📣 ALL 📣 OF 📣 MY 📣 HEART 📣 pic.twitter.com/b6IS1HH7A6 — rainbow sel 🌐 (@loveislikepizza) November 5, 2017

.@Harry_Styles MY GAY ASS LOVES YOU AND SUPPORTS YOU TOO — h 🥀 (@thesoundmp3) November 5, 2017