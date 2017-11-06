Harry Styles gives emotional speech about gay and transgender fans

- Features
–Singer Harry Styles, speaking to fans at a concert in Stockholm, Sweden. Styles gave the speech after telling the audience to all hold hands. “I love every single one of you,” he added.
It’s one of a number of pro-LGBTQ moments on Styles’ current concert tour, which has seen him display a rainbow flag on stage in San Francisco and wave a transgender pride flag alongside a Puerto Rican flag in D.C. in October.
Styles’ LGBTQ followers flooded Twitter after the news of his speech broke.
Harry Styles is too good for this world 🌍 🌈
”Every single one of you tonight – If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender. Whoever you are, whoever you wanna be. I support you. I love every single one of you“ pic.twitter.com/s2SYnNsIcz
— olivelouie ◟̽◞̽ (@janejonsxx) November 5, 2017
📣 I 📣 LOVE 📣 HIM 📣 WITH 📣 ALL 📣 OF 📣 MY 📣 HEART 📣 pic.twitter.com/b6IS1HH7A6
— rainbow sel 🌐 (@loveislikepizza) November 5, 2017
.@Harry_Styles MY GAY ASS LOVES YOU AND SUPPORTS YOU TOO
— h 🥀 (@thesoundmp3) November 5, 2017
@Harry_Styles This transgender woman appreciates you with all her heart for being a loving ally. You are a good man Harry….Thank you! ♡
— Katelynne Shouse (@katieboots29) November 6, 2017
