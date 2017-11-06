Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Last Word / Harry Styles gives emotional speech about gay and transgender fans

Harry Styles gives emotional speech about gay and transgender fans

Styles offers his love and support to gay and transgender fans

By on November 6, 2017

Harry Styles, Credit: _mikamylife04_ / Twitter

“If you are black, if you are white, if you are gay, if you are straight, if you are transgender — whoever you are, whoever you want to be — I support you.”

–Singer Harry Styles, speaking to fans at a concert in Stockholm, Sweden. Styles gave the speech after telling the audience to all hold hands. “I love every single one of you,” he added.

It’s one of a number of pro-LGBTQ moments on Styles’ current concert tour, which has seen him display a rainbow flag on stage in San Francisco and wave a transgender pride flag alongside a Puerto Rican flag in D.C. in October.

Styles’ LGBTQ followers flooded Twitter after the news of his speech broke.

Feed Your Email
News, Reviews, Contests, Coverboy, Discounts and More!

Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!

Email

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's managing editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
Related Items