Victory Fund endorses three out LGBTQ candidates for governor

The Victory Fund has endorsed three openly gay candidates for governor in next year’s elections, giving its backing to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, U.S. Rep. Jared Polis of Colorado, and Maryland State Sen. Rich Madaleno in their respective races.

Brown became the nation’s first out LGBTQ governor when she assumed office following the resignation of former Gov. John Kitzhaber. Last year, she was elected for the remainder of Kitzhaber’s term, and is now running for a full term of her own in 2018. Polis, a Congressman who represents Boulder and Fort Collins, would become the first openly LGBTQ governor of the Centennial State. Madaleno, who represents vote-rich Montgomery County in the legislature, would be Maryland’s first out LGBTQ governor.

“Just one week ago LGBTQ candidates shattered lavender ceilings and broke down barriers across the nation — and we are fired up and determined to expand on those historic victories in 2018,” Aisha Moodie-Mills, the president and CEO of the Victory Fund, said in a statement. “Oregon Governor Kate Brown remains the only openly LGBTQ person ever elected governor in the United States. But with wins for her, Representative Jared Polis in Colorado, and state Senator Rich Madaleno in Maryland, we can triple LGBTQ representation in the governors’ mansions next year.”

Moodie-Mills also vowed that Victory Fund would provide campaign, communications, and fundraising support for all three candidates throughout their run for office. Brown, Polis, and Madaleno have all been previously endorsed by Victory Fund in past election cycles.

“While it is essential and groundbreaking to have three outstanding LGBTQ candidates running for governor, we know their focus is on improving the lives of residents in their home states,” she said. “We are thrilled to endorse these three constituent-focused gubernatorial candidates in their 2018 races — and Victory Fund will get to work on their behalf starting now.”

Victory Fund previously endorsed out candidates Mizeur and Mike Michaud for governorships in Maryland and Maine, respectively, during the 2014 cycle. Unfortunately, Mizeur lost the Democratic primary to Anthony Brown, who went on to lose the general election to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Michaud made it to the general election, but lost to Republican Gov. Paul LePage.